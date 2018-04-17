Edo lawmaker blasts Buhari over senseless killings in Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Edo lawmaker blasts Buhari over senseless killings in Nigeria
The lawmaker representing Oredo Federal Constituency of Edo State in the National Assembly, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has rated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari low on security and economy. Ogbeide-Ihama by this, called on the government to deploy the necessary security apparatus to check the current serial killings now going on across the country. Ogbeide – […]
