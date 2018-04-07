 Edo photographers urged to make profit from Benin culture — Nigeria Today
Edo photographers urged to make profit from Benin culture

By Simon Ebegbulem

EDO creative photographers have been urged to move from survival mode to profitability so as to enjoy the rich cultural heritage of Benin Kingdom.

Babawale Obayanju, convener of  the ¨Drawing with Light¨ (Photographers) initiative and lead Photographer at Owalesphotography said this during   a workshop in Benin City.

He said it was time  Edo Creative Photographers  moved from survival mentality to profitability, and from  mediocrity to excellence. He further said that this act of drawing with light can be inherent or taught/learnt, but the act of doing business is something everyone striving to be a successful entrepreneur must learn, hence the  workshop.

The maiden edition of the workshop took place in Benin in September 2017 while the second edition  tagged :“Tell That Story 2.0 (TTS2.0)” held between March 19 and 20 this year with a focus on “The Business of Photography and Understanding Lighting.”

The project aimed at equipping and building a movement of focused and productive Photographers who would tell the story of Nigeria, using their documentary, still life, and realist photography skills, starting from Benin City.

The workshop was held in collaboration with Edo State Global Art Centre, a global centre where the brilliant arts of Bini Kingdom are showcased as well as   space for creative minds to express their ingenuity.

Also speaking, Edgar Imafidon of Edgarima Photography, a co–convener of TTS, further  said that TTS was the catalyst  influencing a paradigm shift, provoking a purposeful and intentional change in photographers towards the production of quality and consistent body work, accompanied by value for such works.

TellThat Story 2.0 instigator on the business of photography, Olanrewaju Balogun of Libraneye Photography, said Nigeria needed entrepreneurs to grow her economy.

