Edo South suffering from poor education — Obaseki — Nigeria Today

Edo South suffering from poor education — Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN-CITY—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lamented that Edo South senatorial district of the state has remained educationally disadvantaged due to the low quality of education offered and dilapidated structures in tertiary institutions in the area.

The governor who hails from the district occupied by the Benin people, reiterated his commitment towards improving the standards and structures in tertiary institutions run by the state both in Edo South and other parts of the state.

Obaseki disclosed this when he received members of the Committee of Benin Elders, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Benin City.

He said: “We are making efforts to revamp the existing structures at the colleges and universities owned by the state. Edo South has remained educationally disadvantage. This is not because of lack of institutions but because of dearth of quality of the education offered and the dilapidated structures in these tertiary institutions.

“We will continue to invest resources to fix standards and structures in these institutions of higher learning. We are addressing these problems first by focusing on basic education which is the foundation.”

The post Edo South suffering from poor education — Obaseki appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

