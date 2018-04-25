Education department races to integrate student aid scheme - Business Day — Nigeria Today

Education department races to integrate student aid scheme – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Education department races to integrate student aid scheme
Business Day
As it prepares for the rollout of free higher education, the Department of Higher Education and Training is working on ensuring that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is integrated into college and university systems. The NSFAS has been …
