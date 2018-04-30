 Education Only Panacea To Child-hawking Eradication – GHIF — Nigeria Today
Education Only Panacea To Child-hawking Eradication – GHIF

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

A non-profit organization, Green Heart Impact Foundation (GHIF) has said the provision of qualitative education to vulnerable children, particularly the girl-child, remains panacea to eradication of child-hawking in Nigeria. Founder and President of GHIF, Munirat Suleiman Tanimu, stated this in Abuja at the first Gala night of the foundation at the weekend. Munirat who said […]

