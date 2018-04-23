EFCC arrests Jonah Jang, grills former Plateau governor for 7 hours — Nigeria Today

EFCC arrests Jonah Jang, grills former Plateau governor for 7 hours

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, grilled the former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, now the Senator representing Jos North over alleged misuse of cash worth N10 billion while in office. Jang, who arrived the EFCC office in Abuja around 11 am, was interrogated on a number of financial […]

