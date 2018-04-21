EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu Promoted To Police Commissioner | See Details — Nigeria Today

EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu Promoted To Police Commissioner | See Details

The acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, was among the top police officers that were promoted to their next ranks, says a statement issued on Friday by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Magu was promoted from the position of the deputy commissioner to full commissioner of police, says the statement issued by the PSC and made available to newsmen by its head of press and public relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE PSC APPROVES PROMOTION OF 18 SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS, OSHODI-GLOVER, DIG, GHAZZALI MOHAMMED, PEACE IBEKWE ABDALLAH, AIGs, MAGU, ONYEAGORO, GBOLARUMI, CPs The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of eighteen senior Police Officers. The promotions are one of the high points of the Commission’s 27thPlenary Meeting which ended in Abuja today, Friday, April 20th, 2018. The Meeting was presided over by the Commission’s Chairman Sir. Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of the Police. The Commission approved the promotion of AIG Agbola Oshodi-Glover in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, to the next rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police. CP Ghazzali Mohammed, Commissioner of Police, Administration, DLS, Force Headquarters and CP Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, former Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command and currently , CP, Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters were promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police. The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, DCP Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, DCP Ebere C. Onyeagoro, DCP Administration, Kaduna State Command and DCP Moshood O. Gbolarumi, DCP Maritime, Lagos, were promoted to the next rank of Commissioner of Police. Other promotions approved by the Commission include; one Assistant Commissioner of Police to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nine Chief Superintendents of Police to assistant Commissioners of Police, one Deputy Superintendent of Police to Superintendent of Police, one assistant Superintendent of Police to Deputy Superintendent of Police and one Inspector to assistant Superintendent of Police. Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Okiro congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland. He assured them that the Commission will continue to pay attention to their basic entitlements which include regular promotions. Ikechukwu Ani Head, Press and Public Relations Friday, April, 20th, 2018

