EFCC Chairman, Magu Gets Promotion — Nigeria Today

EFCC Chairman, Magu Gets Promotion

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Commissioner of Police. PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, revealed that the former Deputy Commissioner of Police was among the 17 other senior […]

The post EFCC Chairman, Magu Gets Promotion appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

