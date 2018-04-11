EFCC Charges Heritage Bank MD, Others To Court For N1bn Fraud — Nigeria Today

EFCC Charges Heritage Bank MD, Others To Court For N1bn Fraud
The Managing Director of Heritage Bank PLC, Ifiesimama Sekibo along with five others were charged before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday for an alleged fraud of N1bn.
Sekibo was charged along with Dimire Dike, Wumi Adeniyi, Kolapo Daisi, Funmilayo Taiwo and Akeem Durotoye. The charges include conspiracy, stealing, obtaining money under false pretences and forgery amongst others according to reports.
The EFCC alleged that the defendants obtained the sum of N1bn from Heritage Bank Plc “by falsely representing the sum as proceeds of Vlamings Professional Limited’s investment in Heritage Bank Plc”. Accusing them of dishonestly converting the N1bn, being Heritage Bank’s property, to their own. They were accused of forging a document titled ‘RE: Expression of Interest in Agric Fund Management Scheme‘
According to the anti-graft agency, the defendants allegedly forged the document dated April 2, 2015, “purporting it to be a loan scheme executed in favour of Vlamings Professionals Limited”. The EFCC claimed that the defendants sent the document to it (EFCC), hoping it would be mistaken as genuine. They also allegedly forged another document titled, “Agric Management Scheme” purporting that it was approved by Heritage Bank Plc.
In the tenth count bordering on accessory to an act or offence contrary to sections 8(b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other related offences Act, 2006, the EFCC accused Dike, Adeniyi and Akeem of “procuring false Heritage Bank agric fund scheme documents as a means of disguising the evidence against the said bank’s staff to enable them to escape prosecution”.
According to the EFCC’s counsel, Ekene Iheanacho, the defendants committed the offence between February 2015 and February 2017. The court has yet to fix a date for the arraignment of the defendants.
The post EFCC Charges Heritage Bank MD, Others To Court For N1bn Fraud appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!