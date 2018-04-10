 EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Others to court over alleged ₦1bn Fraud — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Others to court over alleged ₦1bn Fraud

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ifiesimama Sekibo, managing director of Heritage Bank, has been charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Punch reports. Sekibo, along with Dimire Dike, Wumi Adeniyi, Kolapo Daisi, Funmilayo Taiwo and Akeem Durotoye, have been charged to court for an alleged fraud of ₦1 billion. The defendants were accused of forging a document titled “RE: […]

The post EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Others to court over alleged ₦1bn Fraud appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.