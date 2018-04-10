EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Others to court over alleged ₦1bn Fraud — Nigeria Today

EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Others to court over alleged ₦1bn Fraud

Ifiesimama Sekibo, managing director of Heritage Bank, has been charged to court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Punch reports. Sekibo, along with Dimire Dike, Wumi Adeniyi, Kolapo Daisi, Funmilayo Taiwo and Akeem Durotoye, have been charged to court for an alleged fraud of ₦1 billion. The defendants were accused of forging a document titled “RE: […]

The post EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD, Others to court over alleged ₦1bn Fraud appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

