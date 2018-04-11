 EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD Sekibo, others with N1bn fraud — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD Sekibo, others with N1bn fraud

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday charged the Managing Director of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifiesimama Sekibo, and five others before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for an alleged fraud of N1bn. Sekibo was charged along with Dimire Dike, Wumi Adeniyi, Kolapo Daisi, Funmilayo Taiwo and Akeem Durotoye. The charges border, among […]

EFCC charges Heritage Bank MD Sekibo, others with N1bn fraud

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.