 EFCC drags Sen. Nwaoboshi to court over alleged N805m fraud - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EFCC drags Sen. Nwaoboshi to court over alleged N805m fraud – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

EFCC drags Sen. Nwaoboshi to court over alleged N805m fraud
Daily Post Nigeria
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arraigned the lawmaker representing Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, charging him with an N805 million fraud. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP
Sen. Nwaoboshi's arraignment : Supporters chant solidarity songs in courtVanguard
EFCC arraigns Senator Nwaoboshi over alleged N805m fraudNew Telegraph Newspaper
Court remands Delta Senator, Nwaoboshi, in Ikoyi PrisonTheNewsGuru
The Punch –thewillnigeria (press release) (blog) –CHANNELS TELEVISION –NAIJA.NG
all 21 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.