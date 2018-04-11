EFCC parades 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters caught in Ajah & Lekki — Nigeria Today

EFCC parades 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters caught in Ajah & Lekki

The Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed the arrest of 14 suspected internet fraudsters in the Badore area of Ajah, Lagos State, today. According to the commission, the suspects were arrested yesterday by the Lagos Zonal office acting on intelligence report. Items recovered by the EFCC include exotic cars, laptops and various charms. […]

The post EFCC parades 18 Suspected Internet Fraudsters caught in Ajah & Lekki appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

