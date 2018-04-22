 EFCC probes Saraki’s aide, wife — Nigeria Today
EFCC probes Saraki’s aide, wife

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has commenced “necessary action” on a petition against Bamikole Omishore, the Special Adviser on International Relations to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his wife, Abiola Aiyegbayo-Omishore, over alleged ghost worker scam. The development was confirmed to Punch by spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren. Uwujaren said, “I can […]

