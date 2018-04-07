EFCC Recovers N130m, Prosecute 9 in North-East- - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

EFCC Recovers N130m, Prosecute 9 in North-East- – THISDAY Newspapers
|
The Punch
|
EFCC Recovers N130m, Prosecute 9 in North-East-
THISDAY Newspapers
The North-East zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Gombe says it has recovered N130 million from fallout of the 2015 election looted funds within the last three months. The Commission said it secured the conviction …
