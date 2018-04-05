EFCC Recovers N130m, Secures 9 Convictions In 3 Months In Gombe Zone — Nigeria Today

EFCC Recovers N130m, Secures 9 Convictions In 3 Months In Gombe Zone

The Gombe Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered N130 million from corrupt individuals and secured 9 convictions in three months. The Head of the Zonal office, Johnson Babalola, disclosed this in Gombe on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria […]

The post EFCC Recovers N130m, Secures 9 Convictions In 3 Months In Gombe Zone appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

