EFCC Set To Move Into New Headquarters — Nigeria Today

EFCC Set To Move Into New Headquarters

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will move into its N24 billion headquarters next month, reports by Eyes Of Lagos reveals. President Muhammadu Buhari is to inaugurate the building. Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu said yesterday: “I am excited that the headquarters is ready for use. ‘’The Federal Government has spent over N24 billion to build […]

