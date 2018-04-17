EFCC to investigate N107.9m allegedly embezzled thrift funds — Nigeria Today

EFCC to investigate N107.9m allegedly embezzled thrift funds
Officials of the Economic
and Financial Crimes
Commission, EFCC, may
soon go after five staff of
the National Orthopaedic
Hospital, Enugu, for
alleged misappropriation
and embezzlement of the
funds of the organisation’s
Cooperative, Thrift and Loans
Society.
The staff, who were former
trustees of the cooperative
society, are Etukudo Ibanga,
president; Ochi Godwin,
vice president; Ilo Nkechi,
secretary; Aguoha Chinwe,
treasurer, and Asuquo
Tom Emmanuel, financial
secretary.
According to counsel
to the thrift society, Barr.
Emeka Abah of Emmanuel
Chambers, New Haven,
Enugu, the above mentioned
staff, who were their trustees,
allegedly misappropriated the
sum of one hundred and seven
million, nine hundred and
thirty-three thousand, eightytwo
naira (N107,933,082)
while in office and want the
EFCC to investigate them
with the aim of recovering the
supposed loot.
In a letter captioned ‘Petition
for Fraud, Misappropriation
and Embezzlement of
N107,933,82 by executives
of National Orthopaedic
Hospital Enugu Cooperative,
Thrift and Loan Society,
Enugu,’ written to the
zonal head of the anti-graft
agency, South East Zone, the
society wants a thorough
investigation of the said staff.
Part of the petition read:
“That the said trustees
fraudulently managed their
affair during their tenure in
office to wit, withdrawing
money(s) via cheques and
such money(s) withdrawn
were higher than the amount
written in the cheque stubs;
some cheques were written
and torn out of the cheque
booklets but were not found
in the statement of account
of the cooperative society;
the sum of N5,513,520 were
padded in the course of the
above exercise.”
In order to get to the root of
the matter, the organisation
urged the EFCC to do justice
to the allegation.
“We therefore urge you to use
your good office to investigate
the aforementioned and or
former trustees for the alleged
offences stated herein,” the
organisation sued.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!