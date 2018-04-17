EFCC to investigate N107.9m allegedly embezzled thrift funds — Nigeria Today

EFCC to investigate N107.9m allegedly embezzled thrift funds

Officials of the Economic

and Financial Crimes

Commission, EFCC, may

soon go after five staff of

the National Orthopaedic

Hospital, Enugu, for

alleged misappropriation

and embezzlement of the

funds of the organisation’s

Cooperative, Thrift and Loans

Society.

The staff, who were former

trustees of the cooperative

society, are Etukudo Ibanga,

president; Ochi Godwin,

vice president; Ilo Nkechi,

secretary; Aguoha Chinwe,

treasurer, and Asuquo

Tom Emmanuel, financial

secretary.

According to counsel

to the thrift society, Barr.

Emeka Abah of Emmanuel

Chambers, New Haven,

Enugu, the above mentioned

staff, who were their trustees,

allegedly misappropriated the

sum of one hundred and seven

million, nine hundred and

thirty-three thousand, eightytwo

naira (N107,933,082)

while in office and want the

EFCC to investigate them

with the aim of recovering the

supposed loot.

In a letter captioned ‘Petition

for Fraud, Misappropriation

and Embezzlement of

N107,933,82 by executives

of National Orthopaedic

Hospital Enugu Cooperative,

Thrift and Loan Society,

Enugu,’ written to the

zonal head of the anti-graft

agency, South East Zone, the

society wants a thorough

investigation of the said staff.

Part of the petition read:

“That the said trustees

fraudulently managed their

affair during their tenure in

office to wit, withdrawing

money(s) via cheques and

such money(s) withdrawn

were higher than the amount

written in the cheque stubs;

some cheques were written

and torn out of the cheque

booklets but were not found

in the statement of account

of the cooperative society;

the sum of N5,513,520 were

padded in the course of the

above exercise.”

In order to get to the root of

the matter, the organisation

urged the EFCC to do justice

to the allegation.

“We therefore urge you to use

your good office to investigate

the aforementioned and or

former trustees for the alleged

offences stated herein,” the

organisation sued.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

