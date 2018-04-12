 EFCC vs Patience Jonathan: Court fixes ruling date — Nigeria Today
EFCC vs Patience Jonathan: Court fixes ruling date

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A Federal High Court, in Abuja, on Thursday fixed April 30 to rule on an application, seeking the forfeiture of two properties belonging to Patience Jonathan, wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Federal Government. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on October 20, 2017 filed an ex parte application praying the court […]

