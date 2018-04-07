EFF to host memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

EFF to host memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
EFF to host memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort
Eyewitness News
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says the party has taken a decision to hold the event in Brandfort because that's where Madikizela-Mandela was isolated under house arrest. Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressing …
EFF holds its own memorial service for Mam' Winnie
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!