Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Channel NewsAsia
Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute
CHANNELS TELEVISION
An image rights storm that has seen star Mohamed Salah lash out at Egyptian football authorities is on the way to being settled, the Liverpool playmaker has signalled. “We were promised a solution and God willing the issue is on its way to being …
