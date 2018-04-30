 Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Channel NewsAsia

Egypt Football Star Salah Signals Progress In Image Dispute
CHANNELS TELEVISION
An image rights storm that has seen star Mohamed Salah lash out at Egyptian football authorities is on the way to being settled, the Liverpool playmaker has signalled. “We were promised a solution and God willing the issue is on its way to being
Egyptians rally around Mohammad Salah amid images rowgulfnews.com
Salah In Trouble With Egypt FASoccer Laduma
Mohamed Salah 'insulted' by Egyptian FA's use of image on team jetMiddle East Eye
SportsJOE.ie –Sport24 –The42 –Independent.ie
all 53 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.