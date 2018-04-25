EGYPT: Former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

EGYPT: Former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
EGYPT: Former anti-graft chief jailed for 5 years
Daily Trust
An Egyptian military court has sentenced a former anti-corruption chief, Hisham Geneina, to five years in jail, charged with spreading news that harms the army. The military detained Geneina in February following an interview he gave to Huffpost Arabi …
Egypt: Geneina sentenced to five years' imprisonment
Egyptian Court Sentences Former Anti-Corruption Chief To 5yrs In Prison
Sisi opponent's aide imprisoned for sedition
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!