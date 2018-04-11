 Egypt: Man Donates Kidney to Save Wife But She Leaves After Six Months - Al-Bawaba — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Egypt: Man Donates Kidney to Save Wife But She Leaves After Six Months – Al-Bawaba

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Al-Bawaba

Egypt: Man Donates Kidney to Save Wife But She Leaves After Six Months
Al-Bawaba
A husband donated his kidney to save the life of his wife's after her health condition worsened due to kidney failure, but surprisingly after only six months she filed for a Khula case to Zananiri court at Rawd Al-Farag neighborhood, without clear

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.