Egypt: Man Donates Kidney to Save Wife But She Leaves After Six Months - Al-Bawaba — Nigeria Today

Egypt: Man Donates Kidney to Save Wife But She Leaves After Six Months
Al-Bawaba
A husband donated his kidney to save the life of his wife's after her health condition worsened due to kidney failure, but surprisingly after only six months she filed for a Khula case to Zananiri court at Rawd Al-Farag neighborhood, without clear …
