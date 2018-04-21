Eight Arrested In Burundi For Planning To Disrupt Key Vote - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Eight Arrested In Burundi For Planning To Disrupt Key Vote – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Eight Arrested In Burundi For Planning To Disrupt Key Vote
Independent Newspapers Limited
Burundi police said on Friday eight people had been arrested for planning attacks to disrupt a constitutional referendum next month that could keep President Pierre Nkurunziza in power until 2034. Police spokesperson Pierre Nkurikiye said security …
On Burundi, Inner City Press Asks UN About Nkurunziza's Imbonerakure FM, Buck Passed
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!