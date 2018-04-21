 Eight Arrested In Burundi For Planning To Disrupt Key Vote - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Eight Arrested In Burundi For Planning To Disrupt Key Vote – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Eight Arrested In Burundi For Planning To Disrupt Key Vote
Independent Newspapers Limited
Burundi police said on Friday eight people had been arrested for planning attacks to disrupt a constitutional referendum next month that could keep President Pierre Nkurunziza in power until 2034. Police spokesperson Pierre Nkurikiye said security
On Burundi, Inner City Press Asks UN About Nkurunziza's Imbonerakure FM, Buck PassedInner City Press

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.