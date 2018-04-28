 Eight commit GHC2.5 billion in support of One District, One Factory - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today
Eight local financial institutions have committed a total of GH¢2.5 billion in support of the government's “One District, One Factory (1D1F)” programme, Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Robert Ahomkah-Lindsay, has announced. In all, 700 business
