 Ekele emerges Igah President General — Nigeria Today
Ekele emerges Igah President General

Igah Progressive Association has elected Chief Godwin Gowon Ekele as its President General for the next four years. Ekele, from Ogene Igah in Olamaboro Local Government Area  of Kogi State, was elected based on his wealth of experience.

He was the Secretary of the Oshodi branch, Lagos and the Chairman of Ogene Igah  Development  Association for  six years. In his acceptance speech, he  commended Igah sons and daughters for the  successful conduct of the election. He assured  that  he will be the President  of all Igah associations  just as he advised the Igala living in every part of the country and Diaspora to be good ambassadors of their people.

IPA is the unbrella body for all Igah associations across Nigeria.

