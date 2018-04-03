Ekeza Sacco seeks to quash deregistration - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Ekeza Sacco seeks to quash deregistration – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Ekeza Sacco seeks to quash deregistration
The Star, Kenya
Chairman of the Kenya Police Sacco David Mategwa presents a present to Commissioner of Cooperative Mary Mungai at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday,March 21,2018. /COLLINS KWEYU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Bishop David Gakuyo's Ekeza …
Delisted Ekeza Sacco fights to stay in business
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!