Ekiti 2018: APC commences sale of form Monday — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: APC commences sale of form Monday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it would commence sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to aspirants for the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election on Monday. A schedule of activities released by Organising Secretary of the party, Sen. Isita Izunaso, on Friday in Abuja, indicated that the forms would be on sale until April 17.

