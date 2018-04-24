Ekiti 2018: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committee — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday inaugurated Screening and Appeal Committees ahead of its May 5 primary election for the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, who inaugurated the committees in Abuja, said screening was mandatory for all aspirants.

He charged the committee to continue in the APC’s tradition of adhering to due process and to ensure fairness during the exercise.

Izunaso said that the committees should rely on the party’s 2014 guidelines for the nomination of candidates for public office.

He also said that the committee should be guided by the party’s Constitution and the amended 1999 Constitution in carrying out the assignment.

He disclosed that 33 aspirants picked the party’s nomination form for the election, saying that it was the highest recorded by the party.

Responding on behalf of the committees, the Chairman of Screening Committee, Mr Timipreye Sylva, promised that the committees would be thorough and fair to all aspirants in carrying out the assignment.

“We will do a thorough job and make sure that no misfit or anybody not qualified passes through this committee,” he said.

Other members of the screening committee are Samaila Yusuf, Hajia Gamawa, Ayo Afolabi, Bilyamin Shinkafi, Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha and Mr Denton Ogbuehi, who will serve as secretary.

The Appeal Committee has Abuzarri Ribadu as Chairman, Tunde Esan as Secretary and Kayode Oseni, Osaro Buzugbe and Edem Selong are members.

NAN

The post Ekiti 2018: APC inaugurates screening, appeal committee appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

