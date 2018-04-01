Ekiti 2018: Buhari’s minister, Fayemi officially declares interest — Nigeria Today

Ekiti 2018: Buhari’s minister, Fayemi officially declares interest

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr kayode Fayemi has declared interest in contesting the july 14 governorship election in the Ekiti State. INEC has scheduled April 15th for the commencement of electioneering process for the July election. Fayemi, who was Governor of Ekiti State between 2010 and 2014, told journalists in an interview […]

Ekiti 2018: Buhari’s minister, Fayemi officially declares interest

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

