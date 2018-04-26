 Ekiti 2018: My Supporters not defacing your posters, Bamidele tells Ojudu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti 2018: My Supporters not defacing your posters, Bamidele tells Ojudu

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Rotimi Ojomoyela
ADO-EKITI— A former  House of Representatives member from Ekiti State, Mr. Opeyemi Bamidele has described as untrue the allegation by a group, Ekiti Rebirth Organisation, ERO, that one of his supporters was destroying Senator Babafemi Ojudu’s campaign posters and billboards.

Rep. Opeyemi Bamidele

ERO, a political platform of the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters and a governorship aspirant had accused one Mr. Ogundipe of Bamidele’s campaign organisation of defacing posters of their principal.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

But, Bamidele, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ahmed Salami said the allegation was far from the truth.

He explained that Bamidele has been running decent campaigns in his bid to ensure peace in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the alarm raised by a frontline member of Ekiti Rebirth Organisation, ERO, a political platform of Senator Babafemi Ojudu that a member of our political family was found defacing the billboards and posters of their principal.

“We want to say unequivocally that Mr Ogundipe remains a staunch member of Opeyemi Bamidele Campaign Organisation but the allegation levelled against him was misdirected and far from the truth.

“We want to say with all sense of modesty that Opeyemi Bamidele, remains the most civil of all the 33 aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

He had run the most descent campaigns by posing like harbinger of peace to stabilize APC and we want to say that the accusation was mischievously concocted to dent the image of our organization.

“We must also remind those behind this spurious and unfounded allegation that even at a pulsating period, when Hon. Bamidele was in a fierce battle with the revered Senator over senatorial ticket in Ekiti Central in 2011, our members never threw civility and caution overboard, by defacing Senator Ojudu’s posters.”

“We want to charge Senator Ojudu’s campaign outfit to do its investigation thoroughly, if possible with security organizations to be able to exhume the necessary facts that can be deployed to get to the roots of this matter.”

 

The post Ekiti 2018: My Supporters not defacing your posters, Bamidele tells Ojudu appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.