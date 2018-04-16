 Ekiti APC Chair, Jide Awe resumes after Fayose withdraws murder charge, speaks on exile — Nigeria Today
Ekiti APC Chair, Jide Awe resumes after Fayose withdraws murder charge, speaks on exile

The Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Jide Awe, yesterday resumed office after over three years in exile, thanking the party’s State Working Committee(SWC) for not impeaching him during his travail. Awe, who was last week discharged and acquitted by the court due to the state government’s disposition to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

