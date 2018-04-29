Ekiti APC primary: Oni asks delegates to shun money bags — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC primary: Oni asks delegates to shun money bags

As the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State prepares for next Saturday’s primary for its governorship election, a former governor, Chief Olusegun Oni, yesterday, appealed to delegates to shun monetary inducement but rather cast their votes according to their personal conviction.

Oni, who is the immediate past Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Steve Alabi, urged delegates not to place money above party interest.

According to the leading aspirant, a politician, who offers the delegates bags of money, may not necessarily be the best choice, noting that the party needs someone who has the capability, acceptability, integrity.

The former governor however played down the insinuation from some quarters that that he was having affinity with former President Olusegun Obasanjo- sponsored coalition, and described it as the handiwork of his detractors in their desperate attempt to ridicule his rising profile.

The APC chieftain, who declared that he had no plan to contest the governorship poll on the platform of any other political party, other than the APC, emphasized that nothing would make him dump a platform that has given him prominence for another party.

The post Ekiti APC primary: Oni asks delegates to shun money bags appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

