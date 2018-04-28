Ekiti APC primary: Southwest leaders raise observer team — Nigeria Today

Ekiti APC primary: Southwest leaders raise observer team

Southwest All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders yesterday unfolded plans to raise an observer team to monitor the governorship primary in Ekiti State and ensure a credible exercise.

The leaders-Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Aremo Olusegun Osoba and Chief Bisi Akande-met with the aspirants at the Old Lagos State House, Marina, Onikan, where they urged them to avoid any activity capable of generating tension and creating disunity in the chapter.

27 of the 33 contenders attended the meeting and pledged to work with the candidate that will emerge at the shadow poll billed for May 5.

Akande and his compatriots assured the aspirants of their commitment and readiness to collaborate with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) in organising a free, fair and transparent primary.

They also resolved to cooperate with the NWC as they participate in the assignment as observers during the primary.

Also at the meeting were the National Vice-Chairman (South-West), Chief Pius Akinyelure; former Ekiti State counterpart, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; Ekiti State APC Chairman, Chief Jide Awe; and Secretary, Paul Omotoso.

The Southwest leaders urged the NWC to send credible people from Abuja to conduct the primary.

They promised to call a meeting after the primary to unite the winner with his colleagues and make the candidate to pledge an all-inclusive government, if the APC wins the governorship poll.

They also called on aspirants to make their campaigns issued-based and refrain from tarnishing the image of one another and the party.

The leaders noted the fears by some aspirants over the alleged partisanship on the part of APC chieftains who constitute the Ekiti State Governorship Primary Panel.

Aggrieved aspirants cited the last governorship primary in Anambra State which was trailed by allegations of fraud and corruption. According to them, members of the Electoral Panel were alleged to have engaged in sharp practices because they were not financially empowered for the exercise.

Asiwaju Tinubu said the Southwest leadership called the meeting to assure the aspirants that the zonal leadership would maintain a principled stand on non-partisanship and non-alignment to underscore its neutrality and fairness.

He said:” What I admire about them is that we called them and they answered our call. They all asked for a free, fair and transparent process and that is what we are committed to doing.

“The leadership is determined to respect that wish. There would be no interference, no collusion with any of them. But, we told them they must all maintain the peace. And once we all recognise our roles and play the roles, we will all move forward.”

Akande said: “We are non-partisan; we are out to create a level-playing field. Whoever emerges at the end of the day is our candidate”.

A governorship aspirant, Chief Dele Okeya, who was mandated to speak on behalf of his colleagues, described the meeting as fruitful. He also thanked the leaders for their intervention.

Okeya said: “We all resolved that the primary election in Ekiti would be credible, fair and transparent.

“We are happy our leaders gave the undertaking that the primary would be transparent. The leaders pledged to come to Ekiti to ensure that the process is transparent and hitch-free. They also resolved to come after the primary to ensure we remain cohesive and we have an all-inclusive APC going into the governorship election”.

Aspirants at the meeting included Senator Babafemi Ojodu, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, Hon. Femi Bamisile, Mr. Bamidele Faparusi, Hon. Bayo Idowu, Chief Sesan Fatoba, Chief Bisi Aloba, Dr. Adebayo Orire, Dr. Femi Thomas and Dr. Wole Oluyede.

Chief Segun Oni and Senator Ayo Arise arrived shortly after the meeting had ended, owing to flight delay from Abuja. They said they agreed with the resolutions reached at the meeting.

