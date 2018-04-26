Ekiti Election: FRSC urges politicians to maintain sanity on roads — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Election: FRSC urges politicians to maintain sanity on roads

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appealed to politicians not to drive recklessly during campaign trail.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Ekiti State Command, Mr Ismaila Kugu, made this appeal in an interview with our reporter on Thursday in his office.

Kugu said that politicians in the state should conduct themselves in a responsible manner by not driving recklessly before, during and after the polls.

The Ekiti State governorship election will hold on July 14, 2018.

“It has been the norm for some politicians to disregard traffic rules and regulations during electioneering.

“However, in order to fulfill our assurances of reducing carnage on the road in the state, we will not condone overloading of vehicles and bikes with passengers during campaigns.

“We also urge politicians not to allow their supporters cover the registration numbers of their vehicles with the aspirant’s name, as criminals can use it to cause havoc.

“The command will have a zero tolerance for politicians’ convoys blocking the roads, thus hindering free movement of vehicles and pedestrians,’’ he said.

The commander advised politicians to install speed limit devices in all the vehicles that they would be using during their campaigns.

“This will prevent them from speeding,’’ he said.

He assured the residents of Ekiti that the FRSC was determined to reduce crashes on the roads to the barest minimum.

Kugu commended Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti for constructing a flyover and installing traffic lights in Ado metropolis.

He said that this had helped to reduce traffic gridlocks and crashes in the town.

Ekiti Election: FRSC urges politicians to maintain sanity on roads appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

