Ekiti gov. poll: ‘I’m receiving strange calls’, says REC — Nigeria Today

Ekiti gov. poll: ‘I’m receiving strange calls’, says REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, on Thursday alleged a threat to his life by unknown persons. The INEC boss, who spoke at a stakeholders forum held in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the July 14 governorship election in the state, said he had been receiving strange calls from people threatening him if he fails to succumb to their bidding.

