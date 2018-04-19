Ekiti gov. poll: ‘I’m receiving strange calls’, says REC — Nigeria Today

Ekiti gov. poll: ‘I’m receiving strange calls’, says REC
The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, on Thursday alleged a threat to his life by unknown persons. The INEC boss, who spoke at a stakeholders forum held in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the July 14 governorship election in the state, said he had been receiving strange calls from people threatening him if he fails to succumb to their bidding.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!