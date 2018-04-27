Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose Spotted Frying Garri In Ikole, Ekiti (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose Spotted Frying Garri In Ikole, Ekiti (Photos)

Governor Ayodele Fayose on his way from the funeral service of Late Chief Jegede Johnson Ajayi at Odo-Oro Ekiti sighted this Gari producing factory in Ikole Ekiti and decided to associate with them. The governor played with workers there and blessed their pockets to the admiration of all before taking his leave.

The post Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose Spotted Frying Garri In Ikole, Ekiti (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

