 Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose Spotted Frying Garri In Ikole, Ekiti (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose Spotted Frying Garri In Ikole, Ekiti (Photos)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Governor Ayodele Fayose on his way from the funeral service of Late Chief Jegede Johnson Ajayi at Odo-Oro Ekiti sighted this Gari producing factory in Ikole Ekiti  and decided to associate with them. The governor played with workers there and blessed their pockets to the admiration of all before taking his leave.

The post Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose Spotted Frying Garri In Ikole, Ekiti (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.