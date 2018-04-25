Ekiti Governorship Poll: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Governorship Poll: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday inaugurated the Party’s screening and appeal committees for aspirants contesting the May 5 primary election to elect the Party’s flagbearer for the 2018 Ekiti governorship election. The Party’s National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso who inaugurated the committees said the screenings were mandatory for all aspirants. He charged […]
The post Ekiti Governorship Poll: APC Inaugurates Screening, Appeal Committees appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
