Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Femi Bamisile, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Declaration of Interest and Nomination Form; to contest the state’s governorship election in July.

Speaking to newsmen at the party secretariat after picking the form, the former lawmaker said he is on a restoration mission to give the people of Ekiti the much desired dividend of democracy that has eluded them since Governor Ayo Fayose took over the mantle of leadership.

Bamisile said he is on a mission to get rid of the monster in expectation of many Nigerians, and assured that he will make the development of Igbimo local rice and empowerment of the youths as his priority.

“I am here to pick my declaration of Interest and nomination form to govern the state. Let me start by thanking the President for what he did, declaring interest to contest the presidential election in 2019. It could not have been coincidental that my humble self is having a rally for the president a day after his declaration.

“I want to appreciate him for what he has done and I am equally appreciating him for taking the bull by the horn. What it means is that APC has a good candidate for the election and we are looking at other parties showcasing what they have.

“As we all know, Ekiti has been considered a turbulent state in the past three to four years now because we have the person of the serving governor taking over the helm of affairs. But, we are looking at the development in the state and the people of the state and we are ready to take over the affairs in 2018.

“I am sure that considering what we have put in into the party, the sensitisation we have done in the minds of the electorates and others which will basically start during the primary election, I am certain that we have done well to show that we are going to get this ticket.

