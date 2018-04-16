Ekiti Guber: CNPP cautions against political violence — Nigeria Today

Ekiti Guber: CNPP cautions against political violence

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) on Monday advised political parties against violence during the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. Mr Olumide Oguntoyinbo, Secretary of CNPP in Lagos gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He urged politicians not to sponsor or incite their supporters to be violent during the election in order to ensure its peaceful conduct.

