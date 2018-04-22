Ekiti guber: Obas warn political parties, insist on South agenda — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Obas warn political parties, insist on South agenda

Traditional rulers in Ekiti state have warned political parties against fielding a candidate outside Ekiti South for the July 14 governorship election in the state. They advised political parties to ensure they produced a candidate from the south in their primaries ahead of the main gubernatorial election. Warning political parties to take their warning seriously, […]

