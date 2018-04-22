 Ekiti guber: Obas warn political parties, insist on South agenda — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ekiti guber: Obas warn political parties, insist on South agenda

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Traditional rulers in Ekiti state have warned political parties against fielding a candidate outside Ekiti South for the July 14 governorship election in the state. They advised political parties to ensure they produced a candidate from the south in their primaries ahead of the main gubernatorial election. Warning political parties to take their warning seriously, […]

Ekiti guber: Obas warn political parties, insist on South agenda

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.