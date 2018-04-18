  Ekiti Guber: Olumilua Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form   — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

 Ekiti Guber: Olumilua Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form  

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson has signed into law the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N316.9 billion comprising capital expenditure of N156 billion and recurrent expenditure of N160 billion. Assenting to the bill in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Dickson assured that the appropriation budget would enable his administration consolidate on investments made in stimulating the […]

The post  Ekiti Guber: Olumilua Picks APC Governorship Nomination Form   appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.