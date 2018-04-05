 Ekiti Guber: Open campaigns to begin April 15th – INEC — Nigeria Today
The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in Ekiti State has released the notice for the governorship poll in the state in accordance with Section 30 of the Electoral Act. The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Olayinka Raji, who released the election 90-day notice at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, […]

