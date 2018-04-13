Ekiti guber: PDP speaks on imposition of candidate — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: PDP speaks on imposition of candidate

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said there would be no imposition of candidate or display of impunity in its primary election for Ekiti governorship race. National Organising Secretary of the party, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), made the pledge while receiving Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from two aspirants […]

Ekiti guber: PDP speaks on imposition of candidate

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

