Ekiti guber: We won’t allow cash for votes – INEC — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: We won’t allow cash for votes – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has assured the electorate that the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State won’t be ‘monetized’ like the ones conducted in Edo, Ondo and Anambra states. The electoral body said it was aware of how people were offered N5,000 each to cast their votes in those states, saying such […]
Ekiti guber: We won’t allow cash for votes – INEC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!