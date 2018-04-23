Ekiti guber: Why Ojudu is superior to Oni, Fayemi – Media aide, Oluwagbemi — Nigeria Today

Ekiti guber: Why Ojudu is superior to Oni, Fayemi – Media aide, Oluwagbemi
Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, Head of Senator Babafemi Ojudu’s new media has said his principal would defeat former Ekiti Governors, Segun Oni, and Kayode Fayemi to snatch the All Progressive Congress, APC, ticket ahead of the Ekiti governorship election. Oluwagbemi, speaking in an interview with DAILY POST, claimed that Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the special Adviser to […]
