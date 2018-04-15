 Ekiti PDP stakeholders unite ahead of Guber primary — Nigeria Today
Ekiti PDP stakeholders unite ahead of Guber primary

Critical stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti State chapter, have resolved to work together to ensure the victory of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state. The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja. The resolution, according to the statement, was reached at the end of a meeting in Abuja, between the party’s leadership and critical stakeholders from Ekiti state.

