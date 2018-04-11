Ekiti political murder: Fayose pardons APC leader, Jide Awe — Nigeria Today

Ekiti political murder: Fayose pardons APC leader, Jide Awe

…Directs A.G to withdraw case against him

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has consented to the appeal by well meaning Nigerians to withdraw an alleged murder case against the state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Jide Awe and others of the party.

Awe, his aide, and other members of the APC have been on trial for alleged murder of late Madam Juliana Adewunmi, and Murphy Jeje, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2013. Late Madam Adewunmi was the mother of Mr. Segun Adewunmi, current Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State.

Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kolapo Kolade, at the High court 7, Ado Ekiti, before Justice Bamidele Omotosho, filed an application for the withdrawal of the case against Awe on Wednesday.

He said the state was withdrawing the case in order to promote peace and brotherliness among the people of Erinjiyan Ekiti, which is the community where both the complainant and the defendants in the matter hailed from. He also said governor Fayose consented to the withdrawal of the case in spite of political differences because of his belief in posterity, peace and welfare of the people of the community which was said to have been divided over the court case.

Justice Omotosho, while granting the nod for the A.G’s application said the court supported the development because it was to promote peace.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Kolade said: “What happened in court today is far beyond politics, the governor in his usual characteristic manner of promoting peace and brotherliness in all communities in Ekiti and across party lines has intervened.

” In this matter, so many good people across Nigeria, even the defendants in this matter, has appealed to his Excellency to intervene in this matter, particularly in Erijinran, more so as the defendants and complainant are of same family, the complainants has given the to ahead and said the matter should be withdrawn. This development equally supports the cause of justice. One of the cardinal principles of justice is promotion of peace.

” The major beneficiaries is Chief Jide Awe, the APC chairman in Ekiti State. He, alongside his aide and other party members were alleged to have murdered late Madam Juliana Adewunmi, mother of the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State and Murphy Jeje, a member of the PDP 2013.The complainant is the Deputy Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

One of the defense counsel on the matter, Ibrahim Kunle Olanrewaju, said: “reason seems to have prevailed today; the Attorney General himself came to court to withdraw the charge. And by the provision of our law, the court was left with no option, than to discharge and acquit the defendants. This simply means that this charge can’t be filled in any court again. Like you all know the genesis of the case. We are not saying that somebody was not killed or murdered, but we all know that it is more of political fight than looking for justice. Taking from the words of the attorney general himself, he said that they are trying to allow peace to reign in the community and to promote good neighborliness and we support it. In the defendants have no business to be charged. But we salute the state for doing this, we salute the courage of the attorney general for the bold step and we salute the courage of our lord Justice Omotoso for discharging and also acquitting the defendants. He could have just discharge without acquitting them.”

The post Ekiti political murder: Fayose pardons APC leader, Jide Awe appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

