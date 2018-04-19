 Ekiti Poll: INEC Boss Alleges Threat To Life — Nigeria Today
Ekiti Poll: INEC Boss Alleges Threat To Life

Posted on Apr 19, 2018

By Ariwodola Idowu The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti, Prof. Abdulganiyu Raji, on Thursday alleged a threat to his life by unknown persons. The INEC boss, who spoke at a stakeholders forum held in Ado-Ekiti ahead of the July 14 governorship election in the state, said he had been receiving strange calls from people […]

