Ekiti poll: INEC inaugurates Voter Education, Publicity Committees — Nigeria Today

Ekiti poll: INEC inaugurates Voter Education, Publicity Committees

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State and the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday resuscitated the State Implementation Committee on Voters Education and Publicity (SICVEP). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the electoral umpire explained that the development was part of efforts at ensuring free, fair, credible, acceptable and conclusive elections. The committee is made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Information, State Ministry of Information, the Ekiti State Office of the National Orientation Agency, Ministry of Women Affairs, the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State and the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

